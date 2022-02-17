WrestleCon 2022 to feature back to back IMPACT Wrestling shows

In a recent press release, IMPACT Wrestling revealed that they will be featuring not one but two shows at Wrestlecon 2022 in Dallas, Texas.

The first show is scheduled to emanate from the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, Texas at 9 PM local time. Following that, the popular flashback IMPACT Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF) will make its return at midnight.

WrestleCon - Dallas 2022, LA 2023 @wrestlecon Who's ready for another show announcement? This is also ticketed separately and not part of the SuperFan ticket. Looking forward to partnering with Impact!

The exciting news for fans is that they can enjoy both the shows at the price of one as fans purchasing tickets for one show will be admitted to both. Tickets can be purchased from the link below:

“WrestleCon is one of the biggest events on the wrestling calendar every year … we’re proud to be a part of it. We’re doubly proud this year,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore.

Which superstars from IMPACT Wrestling will be present at WrestleCon?

The first IMPACT Wrestling show is set to feature top champions including the IMPACT World Champion Moose, IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James, and the X-Division champion Trey Miguel.

Other top stars such as The Good Brothers, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo, Jordynne Grace, and others are also advertised for the extravaganza.

The press release stated the following:

"Also confirmed for the 9 p.m. show: Deonna Purrazzo, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, Ace Austin, Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Rhino, Rich Swann, Steve Maclin and Tasha Steelz, among others. The second show will feature the IPWF stars who have shined, well, since the mid-1980s. The retro stars include Bill Ding (Trey Miguel), DJ 2 Large (Moose), Sex Ferguson (Doc Gallows), Chad 2Badd (Karl Anderson), Ladybird Johnson (Havok), Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace), Rip Rayzor (Ace Austin), Jazzy Fitbody (Madison Rayne) and many others."

There will also be Meet & Greet sessions before and after both IMPACT shows, the lineups for which are yet to be announced.

IMPACT Wrestling is currently gearing up for the No Surrender pay-per-view on February 19 where the world champion Moose is set to defend his title against W.Morrissey in the main event. Meanwhile, Mickie James will defend her title against Tasha Steelz. Team IMPACT! and Team Honor No More will also clash in a high-stakes tag match at the event.

