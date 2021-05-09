IMPACT Wrestling's Josh Alexander says he never dreamt of main eventing WrestleMania

IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion Josh Alexander recently confessed that he never had any desire to perform in the main event of WrestleMania.

Alexander won the X-Division Championship at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021, where he defeated the reigning champion Ace Austin and TJP in a three-way match.

Appearing on The Wrestling Perspective podcast, the IMPACT Wrestling star disclosed that he never imagined he could become a wrestler, let alone think of performing in the main event of WrestleMania.

Alexander further stated that wrestling became an attainable dream only after he saw stars like Samoa Joe and Low Ki perform in the ring. He revealed these stars had different body shapes, unlike the perfect physique of Batista or Randy Orton.

"I never had that [dream], like, 'I want to main event WrestleMania' or anything like that. I think it was just I never even thought I could be a wrestler. It wasn't until 2002/2003 when TNA came about that I saw guys like Low Ki and Samoa Joe and these different kinds of body types that aren't Batista and Randy Orton, all these giants. That just made it unattainable in my mind beforehand. I never had the dream. I just want to wrestle at a high level," said Alexander.

Alexander said that Eddie Guerrero and Dynamite Kid were his childhood heroes, as they earned respect for their work rate rather than for their physique.

The IMPACT Wrestling star concluded by saying that though he would like to perform on the biggest stage possible, he can still provide for his family by doing it in many other companies.

"All my heroes were guys like Eddie Guerrero and Dynamite Kid and I could go on naming names, but they were all the guys that were known for work rate and made their name as making this -- present it as a sport, presenting this as legit. So, if I can do that, I want to do it on the biggest stage possible, obviously, I want to be able to support my family doing this at the same time, but you can do that in many companies. So it doesn't matter where I do it, as long as I'm not sitting on the bench." said Alexander (H/T - Fightful)

Josh Alexander will defend his title at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege

On the upcoming episode of IMPACT Wrestling, a six-man scramble match will decide the challenger for Alexander's X-Division Championship.

Ace Austin, Rohit Raju, TJP, Acey Romero, Petey Williams, and NJPW star El Phantasmo will be the competitors in the match. The winner will face Josh Alexander at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege 2021 on May 15.

What do you about Josh Alexander's run as the X-Division Champion so far? Let us know in the comments section below.