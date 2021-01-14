IMPACT Wrestling's Kiera Hogan discusses her team with Tasha Steelz, going for the gold at Hard to Kill, and more (Exclusive)

Kiera Hogan entered IMPACT Wrestling in 2017 and hasn't looked back since. Once known as the "Girl on Fire", she has since evolved into the "Hottest Flame",

In the process, she also changed her trademark colors, shedding her fiery red for a blistering blue. It was her subtle – yet at the same time bold – way of making a statement.

However, her boldness extends beyond the ring, as well. Several months ago, she bravely revealed many details about her personal life and has been hailed as a role model in the LGBTQ community. Kiera Hogan has been recognized by several organizations and even dropped the puck at the Chicago Wolves hockey game, on their first-ever "Pride Night".

In the ring, Kiera Hogan has become one of the top stars of IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts division. In her four years with the company, however, she is yet to win a championship. That could all change on January 16th, when she and her partner Tasha Steelz will get a shot at the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team titles at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Kiera Hogan discussed her career, her partnership with Tasha Steelz, their pursuit of the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Titles, and much more...

SK: You're one of the veterans of IMPACT Wrestling now.

Do you consider yourself a locker room leader in the Knockouts Division?

Kiera Hogan: I don't know. Not per se. I feel like we as a whole unit are very equal. I feel like we all respect where we all came from as wrestlers, and how far along we've come as wrestlers.

SK: What's it been like working with Tasha Steelz?

Kiera Hogan: It's been amazing. She's amazing. I met Tasha a few years ago at a show and we hit it off instantly. We were instant friends.

(IMPACT Wrestling) threw us together. And, from the beginning... instant chemistry, on TV and with everything. I feel like every time we work, we just get closer and stronger together.

I honestly think me and Tasha are the epitome of a tag team. The epitome of IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts tag teams. And that's why we're going to be the champions.

These titles have been made for us. At the end of the day, these titles are made for us, because like I've said, we started with nothing, and we made it into something. And, I think we have completely blown it out of the water and made it into something even bigger. And this year is going to prove even more what we have to offer.

SK: Even though you're focused on the tag team titles now, but is one of your New Year's resolutions to win the big belt, the Impact Knockouts Championship in 2021?

Kiera Hogan: You know? I look up to someone very particular when it comes to titleholders. And, that is Ms. Gail Kim. Gail Kim held both the Knockouts tag titles and the Knockouts title at the same time.

That is my goal for this year. That is my goal for 2021. I plan to be the one that does that. All I have to do first is win these tag team titles on January 16th at Hard to Kill, and prove that I'm hard to kill.

And then, I'm gunning right for Deonna (Purrazzo) and that main title.

Because me? I have not once had a title opportunity in the four years I've been at IMPACT Wrestling. And I think it's about damn time that I get a title opportunity.

So, I think after I and Tasha win these tag titles, that is our next order of business. And you know, I'm just going to be a double champion, and we're going to rock all the gold and be the best. Just like we planned to be in 2021.