'I would have loved to be sending messages back and forth with Bret The Hitman Hart' - IMPACT Wrestling's Rich Swann on being off social media (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling Superstar Rich Swann may be on Twitter, but closer inspection reveals that he hasn't been active since October 2018. When asked why such is the case, the IMPACT Wrestling workhorse revealed that social media can sometimes become toxic.

Moreover, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Swann also revealed that he believes a certain aura is not always reachable. He cited examples of pro wrestlers from the past, such as Bret 'The Hitman' Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

IMPACT Wrestling star Rich Swann believes in the power of human interaction

Rich Swann believes that sometimes, on the internet, things can turn a little toxic:

"The way I like to conduct myself and meet my people is human interaction.", explained Swann. "That's how I get all my bookings. That's how I meet all my fans. That's how I'm able to gauge what's out there. I love my fans. I love every single thing about them. If it wasn't for the fans, none of us would be able to do this. But that's what makes it that much more special to me, when I get to meet them in person."

The IMPACT Wrestling star also feels that there's a benefit to not being too accessible:

"I feel like there's a certain aura about somebody when you just can't get to them like that. I would have loved to be sending messages back and forth with Bret 'The Hitman' Hart and Steve Austin when I was a kid and seeing what they were doing every day. It just leaves up for that imagination," said Rich Swann.

Fans can catch IMPACT Wrestling on IMPACT Insiders (YouTube) or IMPACT Plus and more exclusive and original content on these subscription services.

