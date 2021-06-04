IMPACT Wrestling star names Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart as his biggest inspirations 

IMPACT Wrestling star TJP recently discussed his wrestling inspirations and explained why the X-Division Championship means more to him than the world title.

TJP is a two-time X-Division Champion and one of the most integral parts of IMPACT Wrestling's thriving roster. He's also the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Champion, a title he held for nearly five months.

Appearing on the It's Our House podcast, TJP stated that he used to be enamored by the Intercontinental Championship when he was young. He added that guys like Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart were his inspirations as they were the workhorses who held the title.

The IMPACT Wrestling star explained that while winning a world title was a moment of glory, real passion was winning the Intercontinental or the X-Division Championship.

"When I was young, [the way] we used to look at the Intercontinental title was like that was the working title, like there's the world champion, Hulk Hogan or whoever, but Mr Perfect, Shawn, Bret, these guys had the Intercontinental title. Then it was like wrestlers wanted to be the Intercontinental Champion, you know, [the] world title was just a glory moment, but the real passion was in that, and to me that's what the X Division is," said TJP

TJP further praised IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts division, saying the women's revolution in wrestling had its foundations in the Nashville-based promotion. He also applauded Gail Kim for being the architect of the Knockouts division.

"You know, in a lot of the ways I think that the knockouts division for example changed the way women's wrestling was. We talked about the women's revolution, and that started with the knockouts. and I know Gail knows that, because she was here building it brick by brick", said TJP

TJP wrestled an incredible Iron Man Match on this week's IMPACT Wrestling

TJP squared off against X-Division Champion Josh Alexander on this week's IMPACT Wrestling in an Iron Man Match that has earned widespread appreciation from fans and critics alike.

After a physically grueling encounter, Alexander retained his title after the match entered the Sudden Death rules. It's safe to say it was either man's finest hour in the ring, and it'll be a surprise if we witness a better match for the rest of the year from IMPACT Wrestling.

