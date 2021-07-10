IMPACT Wrestling sees marginal improvement in ratings

With the IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary event fast approaching, the promotion intends to catch more eyeballs for their show.

This past Thursday, the company continued its build-up and unveiled several exciting matches for the July 17th pay-per-view. The main event featured a contract signing between Sami Callihan and Kenny Omega that got physical. It looks like the show was able to attract decent viewership overall.

As per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the show drew 120,000 viewers, which is 73.91% up from last week’s episode that drew 69,000 viewers, a record low since the company moved to AXS TV. But the company justified it by pointing out a technical glitch that prevented many fans from tuning into the show.

In the key 18-49 demographic, this week's Thursday show drew a 0.04 rating, which is 100% up from last week's 0.02 rating in the key demo. It is worth noting that this week's ratings and key demo figures were much better than the June 10 episode of IMPACT Wrestling last month.

IMPACT Wrestling has lined up a stacked card for the go-home episode next week

Next week's IMPACT Wrestling will be a crucial one. It will be the last stop before the company heads towards the Slammiversary event. As per the recent announcement, the company has lined up a pretty stacked card for the event.

Next Thursday, Willie Mack, Fallah Bahh, Joe Doering and Doc Gallows will battle in a fatal four-way match. This week, the company announced that Violent By Design will be defending their tag team titles against the Good Brothers, TJP & Fallah Bahh and Rich Swann & Willie Mack on the July 17th event.

A singles match featuring Havok and, one-half of the Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Tasha Steelz will also take place.

Tenille Dashwood & Kaleb will team up together to take on Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering.

And last but not least, Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Rohit Raju and Shera will collide with the team of X-Division Champion Josh Alexander, Trey Miguel, Petey Williams and Chris Bey.

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega will also appear alongside Don Callis.

With so many exciting matches, it will be a must-see episode next week.

