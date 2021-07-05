IMPACT Wrestling registers record-low ratings for last Thursday's episode 

IMPACT Wrestling reportedly registered record-low viewership for last week's broadcast on Thursday night, despite featuring several notable matches.

As per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, a mere 69,000 viewers tuned in to watch IMPACT Wrestling, a massive decline from the 111,000 viewers who watched the June 24th episode. The broadcast marked IMPACT Wrestling's worst performance in terms of ratings since moving to AXS TV in October 2019.

Even in the key 18-49 demographic, IMPACT Wrestling drew only a 0.02 rating, the third-lowest in the promotion's run on AXT TV. However, the rating drop shouldn't worry IMPACT Wrestling since the decline was mainly due to a technical glitch that led to many fans being unable to watch the episode.

The promotion acknowledged the glitch on their Twitter handle, apologizing to fans who couldn't watch the show. They also advised the viewers to check their DVR and record the show to watch it sometime later.

IMPORTANT PROGRAMMING UPDATE: Sorry for any confusion but @AXSTV is having some tech issues with the guide listing, it's business as usual for all programming tonight with BTI, IMPACT and #IMPACTin60.



We recommend you double check your DVR to ensure that IMPACT is set to record. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 1, 2021

With less than two weeks to go before Slammiversary 2021, IMPACT Wrestling will be hoping for a turnaround in its viewership. Since the hype surrounding the show is pretty high, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the promotion manages to bounce back with huge numbers for their next episode.

Which matches stole the show on this week's IMPACT Wrestling?

Notwithstanding the numbers, IMPACT Wrestling rarely seems to falter when it comes to producing quality matches. A terrific six-man clash in the main event featured IMPACT World Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers of Team Don Callis, defeat Moose, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan of Team Tommy Dreamer.

Apart from that, Chris Bey defeated Petey Williams in a match that served as a great appetizer for the upcoming Ultimate X match for the X-Division Championship at Slammiversary 2021.

Do you think IMPACT Wrestling's rating drop is a cause for worry? Are you excited about how the Slammiversary 2021 is shaping up to be? Sound off in the comments section below.

