IMPACT Wrestling has now signed a new television deal with Premier Sports. Immediately after signing the contract, ahead of one of IMPACT's biggest pay-per-views of the year, Bound For Glory, IMPACT Wrestling will start airing weekly on Freesports every Wednesday.

However, before the debut of the weekly action, a special three-hour presentation of 'IMPACT Plus Presents: VICTORY ROAD' will be broadcast on Premier Sports 2 at 9 PM this Tuesday on October 6th, 2020.

The next evening, IMPACT! will debut on FreeSports at 10 PM and the show will be aired on a weekly basis, only hours after the live shows take place in the United States.

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Eric Young

IMPACT Wrestling signs major television deal in the UK and Ireland with Premier Sports

On the other hand, Premier Sports 1 will be the home for all of IMPACT Wrestling's bigger events and special shows, which includes Bound For Glory 2020. The event is one of the biggest of IMPACT's this year, and will be available live on Saturday, October 24th, and will be airing at 1 AM.

IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore commented in the press release on the major deal as well.

“We’re very excited to be back in prime time and for our fans in the UK and Ireland to be able catch all the action from our flagship weekly show for free… and just hours after it takes place in the United States. The fans over there are some of the most passionate and knowledgeable wrestling fans in the world. They love IMPACT Wrestling and we’re beginning this new partnership with Premier Sports at the perfect time, with a stacked BOUND FOR GLORY just weeks away."

IMPACT Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo

Heading into the pay-per-view event this signing will serve as a major boost for IMPACT Wrestling. Richard Webb, the COO of Premier Sports and FreeSports also commented on the deal.

"Given there is a huge wrestling following in the UK we are delighted to add IMPACT to our channels. This new partnership allows IMPACT fans watch to tune into FreeSports every Wednesday at 10pm completely free while also being able to enjoy IMPACT PPV events live on Premier Sports from just £9.99 a month.”

It should be noted that in the UK, Premier Sports is available on Sky, Virgin TV, and Premier Player as well, while FreeSports is available for free. In the Republic of Ireland, Premier Sports is available on Sky and NOW TV.