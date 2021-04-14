IMPACT Wrestling star says dream match with Kenny Omega is "inevitable"

IMPACT Wrestling's Ace Austin believes a dream clash with Kenny Omega is destined to happen soon.

The IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion is one of the best athletes in the business at the moment. His fans have been wanting to see him compete against AEW stars ever since IMPACT Wrestling and Tony Khan's promotion started working together.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Austin stated that he's aware of the Twitterverse clamoring for a match between him and Sammy Guevara, as the two have never wrestled in a singles competition.

He further revealed he would also be interested in wrestling TNT Champion Darby Allin and Death Triangle member, PAC. However, a clash with AEW Champion, Kenny Omega, is on the top of his wishlist, as he termed the match with The Cleaner as 'inevitable'.

“I know the Twitter-verse wants to see me and Sammy Guevara. That’s a match that has never happened one-on-one. We did have a triple threat once for XWA with Anthony Henry. A lot of people want to see me and Darby too. PAC also for sure, we are both ultimate athletes. But Kenny Omega, that is inevitable,” said Ace Austin.

Sammy Guevara was quick to take notice of this and expressed his excitement over a prospective clash with the X-Divison Champion on Twitter. Austin replied to Guevara's tweet by writing that he'll see him soon.

Kenny Omega and Ace Austin could cross paths soon

While Ace Austin is currently in possession of the X-Divison Championship, he's still aiming to capture the IMPACT Wrestling World Title.

6 years ago today:



April 4, 2015 @WXWC4 Allentown PA; I started on a path that would take me everywhere I’d ever dreamed & beyond



Everything I want I will have. I knew it then and there is no question now



6 years in 6 words: I can, I will, I must.



#INEVITABLE pic.twitter.com/d4xSo1jMx9 — #INEVITABLE (@The_Ace_Austin) April 5, 2021

Austin said despite failing to capture the title at Slammiversary 2020, he hasn't taken his eyes off the championship. He further teased chasing the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship after Rebellion 2021.

“I haven’t taken my eyes off of the World Title since Slammiversary. When I ended up back in the X Division picture, I have option C. I knew that becoming X Division champion meant that there was a sure fire way I could get a title shot. After Rebellion, who knows what that might mean?” said Ace Austin.

If Austin is indeed planning to set his sights on the IMPACT Wrestling World Title, he could cross paths with The Cleaner soon.

Kenny Omega is set to compete in a title vs title clash at Rebellion 2021 against IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann. There's a possibility that Omega could walk out of the PPV as a double titleholder.

In IMPACT Wrestling, the X-Division title can be vacated by the Champion in order to get a shot at the World Championship.

This would open up the door for the dream clash between Austin and Omega if the X-Divison Champion decides to relinquish the title to seek a shot at the top prize in the company.

Who's your dream AEW opponent for Ace Austin? Do you want to see him square off against Kenny Omega? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.