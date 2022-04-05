'Keep going, respect your parents, & stay positive' - Bhupinder Gujjar on representing India in IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar is in the midst of a dream run. Since returning to the company, he's been on a tear, going through one opponent after another.

The young Indian man who traveled halfway across the world with a dream is certainly living it. At the same time, he takes the utmost pride in representing his country on such a grand stage.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gujjar elaborated upon what the idea of representing India means to him:

"It is important I believe because if you want to be unique, you have to represent from where you are. And I am proud that I’m from India. I always wanted to represent my country in any sport. But I wanted to be a professional wrestler, so it feels great when they take my name and take my country’s name. Bhupinder Gujjar from India. It makes me happy that at least they’re taking my country’s name," said Gujjar. [9:22-10:00]

The IMPACT Wrestling star may no longer be based in his homeland, but he's proud to carry the banner across the world:

"It’s on peoples’ TV screens and I’m representing my culture. So I don’t think I can do that stuff in any other sport but I’m doing it here which makes me proud. I love my country. I’m not living here. But I’m happy whenever I get a chance to represent my country." [10:01-10:38]

IMPACT Wrestling star Bhupinder Gujjar shares advice for those that want to follow in his footsteps

There are countless young men and women in India who, much like Bhupinder, wish to pursue their pro wrestling dreams. For them, Gujjar has some valuable advice:

"So for my fellow wrestlers who are trying to make it in this profession, keep going man. It’s going to take a couple of years but you can make it. If you want it, you get it. So just keep going, respect your parents, and stay positive," added Gujjar. [16:26-16:50]

To catch this dynamic IMPACT Wrestling superstar, Indian fans may tune in to the show on Eurosport. As he informs Sportskeeda elsewhere in the interview, his best is yet to come.

