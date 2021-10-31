IMPACT Wrestling star Cassie Lee tells a story about Gail Kim featuring Hardcore Holly (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with IMPACT Wrestling stars, The IInspiration, for an exclusive chat featuring members from many different global media outlets.

When asked how they felt about Gail Kim, who was also a part of the said chat, they were full of praise for the IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer. Cassie Lee, once Peyton Royce, told us a Gail Kim story from her days in Australia, also featuring the legendary Hardcore Holly. Jessica McKay, formerly Billie Kay, also chimed in!

"I'm gonna tell a story real quick. So before I moved to America, I was living in Austalia, and Mr. Hardcore Holly came down to Australia for a seminar. I was a big fan. He kept talking about how good Gail Kim is. I was like duh. But he was so high on Gail. And he was like Gail is you know, she's at the top of the mountain, she's literally the best," said the IMPACT Wrestling star.

Cassie Lee continued:

"And so we started the seminar and I looked up at someone, and he stopped everything. He was like okay, I need to see Gail Kim and KC Cassidy, which was me at the time. I was like 'oh my god, that's the biggest compliment'. He just put Gail over huge and now he's talking about little old me."

You may check out the story in its entirety in the link below.

What does the other half of the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions think about Gail Kim?

Unsurprisingly, Jessica McKay is also a fan of Gail Kim, who's been instrumental in building up the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division:

"Yeah you're an absolute bloody legend, Gail, and it's extremely cool that we can have a relationship with you. It's so awesome for us to have. So, we appreciate you so much and we're excited to be there at IMPACT Wrestling. Like Cassie, I've heard that story a thousand times. And we, love Gail," added Jessica McKay.

While The IInspiration continues to inspire the world as the current IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Tag Team Champions, Gail Kim is still very active in the wrestling business. She's a backstage producer for IMPACT Wrestling, elevating women's wrestling in her own special way.

