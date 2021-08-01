Top IMPACT Wrestling star comments on Bray Wyatt’s release

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE on July 31, 2021 in an unprecedented move that shook the wrestling world. Social media was flush with messages of support and adoration for the two-time WWE Universal Champion.

Bray Wyatt is one of the most creative minds in all of wrestling today and has been known to be a kind person in real life. His mix of athleticism, agility and incredible promo skills make him a highly attractive worker for whatever company is fortunate to sign him post his release.

Among the many wrestling personalities who showed their love for the Eater of the Worlds was IMPACT Wrestling's rising star Chris Bey. Bey, who recently allied with Jay White and joined the Bullet Club, alluded to Bray Wyatt being a creative genius and stated that he believes Wyatt will be a hit wherever he goes.

"Whole time, Bray Wyatt finna set movies or wrestling a BLAZE if he wants to. He’s so smart and creative and just a good dude," tweeted Chris Bey.

Could Bray Wyatt end up in IMPACT Wrestling?

Bray Wyatt would be a good fit for IMPACT Wrestling as they are a company that welcomes supernatural and outlandish characters and segments, the kind which Bray Wyatt often delves into.

There are a number of IMPACT Wrestling stars he could have great feuds with, like Sami Callihan, W. Morrissey and Moose. Moreover, with the forbidden door seemingly non-existent at the moment, the window of opportunity to wrestle in other promotions like AEW, NJPW or even NWA would be there if that's what Bray Wyatt is seeking.

IMPACT Wrestling signing Bray Wyatt might be a step too far, though. He's a big name, the kind that is worthy enough to main event WrestleMania. IMPACT Wrestling is slowly finding its feet again and would need a massive contract to sign someone of Bray Wyatt's stature. Who's to say, though, nobody would have expected Nick Gage to main event AEW in 2021, after all.

