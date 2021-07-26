IMPACT Wrestling star Eric Young is eyeing an in-ring return at Bound For Glory

IMPACT Wrestling star and leader of Violent By Design Eric Young recently revealed the timeline for his in-ring return to the company.

The two-time IMPACT world champion is currently recovering from a torn ACL and has been out of action since April. The World Class Maniac suffered the injury during a match against James Storm. However, he was unaware of his torn ACL and continued to wrestle for two more tapings. His last match came against Eddie Edwards, which aired on April 22 on an episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Eric Young has since stayed away from any physicality but continues to make on-screen appearances every week. Eric Young has also been running his stable Violent By Design, featuring Rhino, Deaner, and Joe Doering.

The group even became the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions for a while but lost it to the Good Brothers at the IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary this month. The loss may have halted their momentum, but it looks like Eric Young is all set to pick things apart.

Appearing in a virtual signing session with the Highspots Wrestling Network, IMPACT Wrestling star Eric Young revealed that this is the longest time he has been away from in-ring competition since 1997. Eric Young believes he will be cleared around Bound For Glory pay-per-view:

"It’s bittersweet that I don’t get to compete. These three months actually ar the longest I’ve gone without wrestling since 1997. So the longest was my 90-day non-compete so now this is definitely, officially the longest I’ve gone and I’ve got three months to go. So I will be cleared, I believe for October which is Bound For Glory. So, we’ll see what happens.”

If the above reports are true, then the company must have started to think about plans for Eric Young when he returns from the injury.

Will Eric Young challenge Kenny Omega for the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship?

It could be a long shot, but the company could put veteran Eric Young in the IMPACT world title picture as soon as he returns from injury. The company has been languishing since Kenny Omega took away the top prize of the promotion.

Everyone thought IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan would capture the title back at the Slammiversary event, but it didn't happen. With Moose and Callihan already having their chances, the company could put Young in front of Omega. Eric Young could be the company's last chance to reclaim their IMPACT World Championship.

