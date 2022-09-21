IMPACT Wrestling star Heath wishes to win tag team gold with former world champion (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Heath recently commented on his friendship with his long-time tag team partner and former IMPACT World Champion Rhino.

Heath and Rhino first worked together as a tag team back in 2016 in WWE. They even became the inaugural SmackDown Tag Team Champions and held the titles for close to three months. The duo joined IMPACT Wrestling in 2020 and competed in their first match as a team at Victory Road, where they defeated Reno Scum.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Heath commented on his friendship and chemistry with Rhino.

"I think it's because we are Yin and Yang. We are just two totally opposite dudes. I mean, we really are. I've known him for seven years now I think, something like that. I've traveled with him, I've roomed with him, he just became my brother. That's a fact. I'll fight someone over him. But it's like one of those things where he can get on my last nerve and I can get on his last nerve, you know? He's a legit character, but I am too. I'm like that loose cannon and he's more of a reserved Rhino now," Heath said. (08:19 - 08:58)

He elaborated further and expressed his desire to win the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships with his former partner.

"I love that dude a lot. He has literally become one of my best friends, and tagging with him, traveling the world with him, it's been a lot of fun. And now, we're in IMPACT together, and I get to see him every other week, and it's one of those things where we're still kicking it and having a good time, and hopefully we'll get those IMPACT (World Tag Team) titles one day. I love The Man Beast." (09:12 - 09:41)

Heath is set for a blockbuster match at IMPACT Wrestling's Victory Road

Heath is scheduled to team up with current IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Rich Swann to battle Honor No More's Eddie Edwards and IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in a six-man tag team match at Victory Road on Friday, September 23rd.

However, ahead of the pay-per-view, Heath has issued a challenge to any member of Honor No More to face him in a Street Fight on the go-home edition of IMPACT Wrestling. It'll be interesting to see who gains the momentum going into IMPACT Wrestling's Victory Road.

