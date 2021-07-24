IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona promises to win the GCW title for recently deceased fan

IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona recently promised to win the GCW Championship in memory of a recently deceased young fan.

Cardona will challenge GCW Champion Nick Gage at GCW Homecoming Night 1 this Saturday night. The feud began when Matt Cardona attacked Gage at the GCW Zombie Walk event in June, where he impersonated Jon Moxley before revealing his true identity. The angle quickly caught the attention of fans, with many proclaiming it to be one of the best of the year.

A Twitter user recently sent out a heartfelt message to Matt Cardona, stating that the IMPACT Wrestling star was his deceased older brother's favorite wrestler. He further wrote that Cardona means a lot to him and his family.

Taking note of the tweet, Matt Cardona promised that he would give his best shot at capturing the GCW Championship in the memory of his fan.

"I am so sorry to hear that. Tomorrow I will try my best to win the GCW TITLE for him," tweeted Matt Cardona

Matt Cardona could also eye championship gold in IMPACT Wrestling

Apart from challenging for the GCW Championship, Matt Cardona also has enough momentum to chase championship gold in IMPACT Wrestling. At Slammiversary 2021, he and his fiance, the returning Chelsea Green, defeated Tenille Dashwood and Brian Myers in a mixed tag team match.

With Cardona's feud against his arch-nemesis Myers seemingly ending after the win, he can set his sights on either the X-Division title or the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship. The former Zack Ryder has become a beloved babyface, and fans would surely love to see him taste championship success.

However, before that, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green will be participating in the IMPACT Wrestling: Homecoming tournament on July 31st. It features eight mixed tag teams vying to become the King and Queen of the promotion.

