IMPACT Wrestling star Moose sends warning to Tony Khan's promotion

Top IMPACT Wrestling star Moose is one step away from climbing to the top of the promotion. Next month, he'll have the opportunity to bring the company's world title home when he challenges Kenny Omega at Against All Odds.

A fan recently tagged Moose on Twitter and asked about his chances of appearing at AEW's upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view and destroying its main event. The tweet quickly went viral in the wrestling world, as fans have started to imagine what would happen if one of the top stars in IMPACT Wrestling showed up in AEW.

In response, Moose acknowledged the fan's idea. He tweeted out that there is a huge chance that he might show up in AEW. He even tagged the president of AEW, Tony Khan in his tweet.

Both AEW and IMPACT Wrestling are currently working together by trading talent back and forth. It is quite possible that fans might see Moose show up in AEW to build up his match against Kenny Omega next month.

Will Moose bring the IMPACT World championship back home?

Kenny Omega in IMPACT Wrestling

Moose is a two-time IMPACT Wrestling Grand Champion, and he has tasted big moments throughout his career. It's easy to see how his quest to bring back his promotion's top title could be fulfilled next month.

IMPACT Wrestling has been desperate to regain its world title since Kenny Omega defeated Rich Swann at the Rebellion pay-per-view. The new champion hasn't defended the gold yet, but Moose earned the right to face him by defeating five other men at the Under Siege event last week.

This week on IMPACT Wrestling, Moose had a face-to-face confrontation with Omega and Don Callis. The Good Brothers tried to attack Moose, but Sami Callihan rescued the IMPACT star before they hurt him too much.

With three weeks still left until Against All Odds, fans will have to wait and see how the company builds this feud. The idea of Moose appearing during the AEW Double or Nothing main event to assault Omega could be one way to add more heat to the story.

Do you think Moose will appear in AEW somewhere down the line?