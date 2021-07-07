IMPACT Wrestling star recalls an emotional moment with Drew McIntyre

IMPACT Wrestling star Heath recently recalled his surprise appearance on WWE RAW last year, where he wrestled then WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Heath was among the several WWE stars who were shown the door from the promotion in April 2020 due to budget cuts. However, on the July 6th, 2020 episode of WWE RAW, he surprised fans by confronting and wrestling his former 3MB stablemate, Drew McIntyre.

Though the IMPACT Wrestling star lost, he and McIntyre mended their differences after the match when the former WWE Champion saved Heath from a beatdown by Dolph Ziggler. The segment concluded with the two embracing each other.

Taking to Twitter, Heath replied to a user who shared a bunch of pictures from his return.

"A year goes by so fast…" tweeted Heath Slater

A year goes by so fast… https://t.co/aYQf4lzBW0 — HEATHXXII (@HEATHXXII) July 7, 2021

While fans began to assume that Heath would return to WWE after this, it turned out to be merely a one-off appearance. Soon after his non-compete clause ended in July, Slater took his talents to IMPACT Wrestling, debuting at Slammiversary 2020.

Heath is currently on a hiatus from IMPACT Wrestling

The superstar was part of an entertaining storyline in IMPACT Wrestling, where he and others campaigned for him to be signed by the promotion before injury struck him at Bound for Glory 2020.

Heath's last appeared for IMPACT Wrestling in November 2020, where Violent By Design attacked him, writing him off TV for good. On March 1st, Heath underwent surgery for a sports hernia and is currently on the road to recovery.

A return seems to be on the cards after Slammivrsary 2021, upon which he could lay his hands on the Eric Young-led stable.

Do you think Heath should chase championship gold in IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments.

Edited by Vishal Kataria