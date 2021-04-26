IMPACT Wrestling star Rhino wants to wrestle for at least another 6 years 

IMPACT Wrestling star Rhino is optimistic that he can prolong his legendary career for another six years. The ECW legend, who began his career in 1995, wants to hang up his boots after 32-years as an in-ring performer in 2027.

Apart from his time in IMPACT Wrestling, Rhino also had a fruitful run in WWE. He has won the Hardcore Championship three times and has held the SmackDown Tag Team Title as well during his tenure with Vince McMahon's company.

Appearing on The Cut Pro Wrestling Podcast, Rhino said that he is aiming to continue his career at least until 2027. The ECW Legend also suggested he wants to groom young talent after he hangs up his boots.

"Well, I'd like to go at least another six years. God willing. Knock on wood. Just to make it a good 32 and then find the next Randy Orton, find the next Rock, John Cena. You know, the next [Stone Cold Steve] Austin, the next Triple H, and the next Lita, the next Trish Stratus, the next Sasha Banks. Just to help nurture them and make them grow and become a major draw. The next Charlotte Flair in the wrestling world," said Rhino. (H/T - Fightful)

Furthermore, Rhino star said that apart from scouting and nurturing talent, he still has personal goals in mind. The IMPACT Wrestling star stressed that he still has the hunger and drive to become a World Champion once again.

"That way -- you always want to leave it better than what you found it, you know, with anything you do. Definitely, I want to do that. Along with, obviously, World Champion is always in your mind and that's definitely more towards the front of my mind than anything, but I really don't talk about that much. That's a personal hunger and goal and drive," said Rhino.

Rhino recently joined the Violent By Design stable in IMPACT Wrestling

After being absent for a few months, Rhino returned to IMPACT Wrestling at Sacrifice 2021. He joined the villainous stable, Violent By Design, and became a heel.

At IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion 2021, Rhino and Violent By Design defeated Chris Sabin, James Storm, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards.

The stable was joined by W. Morrissey, fka Big Cass, who appeared as the replacement for Eric Young.

