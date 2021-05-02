IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan teases dream match

IMPACT Wrestling star Sami Callihan doesn't shy away from picking up bones with fellow wrestlers on Twitter. His recent back-and-forth with AEW star Lance Archer is an example of the same.

When The Murderhawk Monster posted a short GIF of himself on Twitter and claimed that everyone was scared of him in the caption, Callihan took notice.

The former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion responded by tweeting that he's neither scared of him nor his ponytail. He further threatened to cut off Archer's toes.

"Psssshhh, I ain’t scared of you or your ponytail. I’ll cut off your toes," tweeted Sami Callihan.

Psssshhh, I ain’t scared of you or your ponytail.



I’ll cut off your toes. https://t.co/azjibyDBWg — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) May 1, 2021

The AEW star, too, responded to Callihan with his trademark wit by taking a shot at his height, asking him if he's not tall enough to catch anything else.

"Is that cuz you’re not tall enough to reach anything else???" Lance Archer replied.

Is that cuz you’re not tall enough to reach anything else??? 🤔 https://t.co/7xUL38EIjm — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 1, 2021

Sami Callihan delivered the final barb in this Twitter war by claiming that he's tall enough to make sure the AEW star never walks again.

"I’m tall enough to make sure you never walk again," tweeted Callihan.

Advertisement

I’m tall enough to make sure you never walk again.#AnkleBiter https://t.co/F8GmQeOrba — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) May 1, 2021

Sami Callihan and Lance Archer share a similar liking for violence in wrestling, and to see the two in a hardcore match would surely be a spectacle. Plus, the relationship between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW can make this dream match a reality sooner rather than later.

Sami Callihan eyes the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship

Ever since AEW Champion Kenny Omega won the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship at Rebellion 2021, Sami Callihan has been vocal about his displeasure over the turn of events.

On the recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Callihan won a qualifying match against Eddie Edwards. Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers attacked the latter, forcing the referee to announce Callihan as the winner via disqualification.

Advertisement

'Cause this is thriller.



Thriller night.



And no one's gonna save you

From the beast about to strike.



📸 @ErraticTJ pic.twitter.com/6iTTD0FY4H — ₮ⱧɆ ĐⱤ₳₩ (@TheSamiCallihan) May 1, 2021

Callihan will now compete in a six-way match at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege. The winner of the bout will face Kenny Omega for the IMPACT World Championship.

Are you excited about a dream match between Sami Callihan and Lance Archer? Do you think Callihan will be able to win the six-way clash at the upcoming event? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.