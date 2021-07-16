IMPACT Wrestling star says WWE's Samoa Joe inspired him

IMPACT Wrestling star and current X-Division champion Josh Alexander recently revealed that he vows to follow in the footsteps of WWE star Samoa Joe.

Samoa Joe has spent almost a decade under the TNA/IMPACT Wrestling umbrella. During his stint, he earned the right to be called an unstoppable force due to his legit in-ring ability to dismantle any opponent. Joe also became a five-time X-Division Champion and helped elevate some of the biggest stars in the division.

Appearing as a guest on the latest episode of It's My House Podcast, Josh Alexander revealed that he grew up to be a fan of Samoa Joe and wants to create a legacy as he did with the X-Division Championship.

The Walking Weapon further added that winning the Ultimate X match this weekend will help him become one of the best X-Division champions of all time:

"I said I wanted to put the X Division back on the map I wanted to create a legacy that was like what Samoa Joe did for me early on in my career when I was watching him as a fan, I wanted to do that for other people watching now and I think that I've had a very good stretch right now that - Ironman match was a historic thing"

"Now I can go into an ultimate x match which since I've been signed an Impact Wrestling, I have told management every single chance I could - if they were to book an ultimate x match I don't care, I need to be in it, because I'm a huge TNA Impact fan from the early years and that match is an impact exclusive, and if I'm going to do it, I got to do it here and I don't see a better way since it has nearly been three years for me to defend that championship and if I successfully do it I put myself on the map as one of the best X Division champions of all time," Josh Alexander said.

There's no doubt this will be Josh Alexander's biggest match of his entire career, and he will be coming up with all the guns blazing to make a name for himself at the Slammiversary event.

Josh Alexander wanted to face Samoa Joe when he was released from WWE

Back when Samoa Joe was released by WWE on April 15th earlier this year, owing to budget cuts, Josh Alexander expressed his desire to challenge him for the X-Division Championship:

"For me, just as a fan, I would love to see Samoa Joe come in and try and get the X-Division Championship from me'', said Alexander

Shortly after, Joe made his way back to the company, now working as a special enforcer for William Regal under the black and yellow brand. It seems like Alexander's dream match is certainly out of the question for a few years, but as the saying goes, never say never.

Would you like to see a match between Samoa Joe and Josh Alexander? Sound off in the comment section below.

