'He can do everything'- IMPACT Wrestling's newest signings react to rumors of Buddy Murphy at Bound for Glory (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling Superstars Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee, better known as The IInspiration, took the time to chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling ahead of Bound for Glory. The question of free agents was brought up, namely their fellow Australian - Buddy Murphy.

Could Buddy Murphy show up at IMPACT Wrestling's marquee pay-per-view event - Bound for Glory this weekend? Cassie Lee put Buddy Murphy over and said he would thrive wherever he decides to go. You can catch the entire conversation on the link below:

IMPACT Wrestling star Jessica McKay is not concerned with free agents crashing the party

Before coming to IMPACT Wrestling, Cassie Lee, then Peyton Royce was a colleague of Buddy Murphy. She had much praise for her former WWE colleague:

"I mean Buddy's so talented, I think he's going to succeed anywhere he goes. Everyone's seen him in the ring. You ask him if he can jump and he says 'how high?' He can do everything. So, it doesn't matter where he goes, he's going to succeed whether that's IMPACT or any of the other brands. Yeah, he's going to do great," said Cassie Lee.

Jessica McKay, formerly Billie Kay, isn't worried about free agents at all:

"Definitely. And like you said there are a bunch of free agents out there. But to be honest, I'm focused on The IInspiration. That's been my (makes straight gesture)...I've just been steamrolling ahead for that. So, best of luck to everybody else but The IInspiration is where it's at," said McKay.

Buddy Murphy was released from his WWE contract on June 2, 2021. There have been several rumors about him potentially coming to IMPACT Wrestling. We should find out about his eventual destination in just a few hours!

