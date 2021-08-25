Top official comments on former WWE star Murphy's next destination

IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore has dropped a major tease regarding recently released WWE star Murphy. The wrestling veteran stated that Murphy will debut for IMPACT Wrestling on this week's episode.

He appeared on wrestler Jade Chung's Twitch stream, with wrestling insider George Iceman and Chung's husband and X-Division Champion Josh Alexander during a baseball game. D'Amore said that Iceman is asking fans to tune into IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday night to watch Murphy debut:

"Iceman says tune in this Thursday when Buddy Murphy premieres for Impact Wrestling," said Scott D'Amore.

However, George Iceman refused to confirm Murphy's potential debut, saying he's not allowed to disclose anything until Before The IMPACT's episode this Thursday:

“We can’t say nothing yet. I’m not allowed to give out any intel until BTI this Thursday on AXS TV. Check it out,” said George Iceman.

Wild time at an amazing game with some amazing people!! To top it off, the Jays won!!!https://t.co/hMn1z0aMPK

🔥 https://t.co/4LSWBVSsOU — Jade Chung (@JadeChung11) August 24, 2021

Apart from Murphy's tease, Scott D'Amore also joked about former WWE star Braun Strowman's potential arrival in IMPACT Wrestling. While saying we are on the road to Bound for Glory, D'Amore termed "Bound" as "Braun."

Murphy, who now goes by the name Buddy Matthews, has been teasing fans about his new character through a series of videos on his YouTube channel.

Murphy was cut from WWE on June 2nd, after an eight-year tenure with the company. During his run in the promotion, Murphy became the NXT Tag Team Champion, WWE Cruiserweight Champion and RAW Tag Team Champion.

When will Murphy's non-compete clause with WWE end?

It's also worth noting that Murphy's non-compete clause with WWE ends on August 31st. This makes it unlikely that he will appear on IMPACT Wrestling's next episode, which airs on August 26th.

However, IMPACT Wrestling could still announce Murphy's signing without him being present during the show. If the promotion reveals that Murphy will appear on next week's episode, it could boost the show's ratings since the former WWE star is quite a popular name.

Murphy would be a great addition to IMPACT Wrestling's roster and could find himself contending for the company's top titles soon after his debut.

Are you excited about Buddy Murphy joining IMPACT Wrestling? Who do you think the former WWE star should wrestle in his first match for the company? Sound off in the comments section below.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Jack Cunningham