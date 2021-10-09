IMPACT Wrestling stars and other notable personalities join hands to unite for the "Tag Me In" initiative to support mental health awareness 

Professional wrestlers from all across the world, including stars from IMPACT Wrestling, have come together to participate in the launch of the "Tag Me In" initiative.

The goal of "Tag Me In” is to normalize a conversation about mental health awareness. It also supports people struggling with mental health issues, assuring they're not alone in the battle.

The "Tag Me In" initiative shared a PSA featuring wrestlers and personalities across the globe on TagMeInUnited.com and several social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

Watch the PSA below -

Additionally, Pro Wrestling Tees created limited-edition" Tag Me In'' t-shirts. They are now available to purchase for $24.99.

IMPACT Wrestling stars have showcased their support towards the "Tag Me In" initiative

The caring sentiments spread across many notable superstars, including veterans like Mick Foley, Trish Stratus, Chris Jericho, Nick Aldis, and more.

The initiative includes IMPACT Wrestling stars such as Chelsea Green, Mickie James, W. Morrissey, and the reigning IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion, Deonna Purrazzo.

Speaking in regards to the initiative, this is what some of the superstars and veterans involved had to say:

“There has never been a more vital time for people who care, to offer support and raise awareness about mental health. Let’s band together to make a difference,” said Mick Foley.

“I feel it’s important to be a part of this initiative in the hopes that it can reach, help and save lives,” said AEW star Nyla Rose.

“Our jobs require the responsibility to care for our opponents in the ring, we are expanding that compassion to the personal battles we face outside the ring as well,” said WWE Hall of Famer Amy Dumas aka Lita.

Various superstars have spread awareness about mental health and its well-being. WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley himself recently raised funds to honor the late Daffney, who unfortunately took her own life after battling mental health issues.

