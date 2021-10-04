WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley thanks his fans for raising funds in honor of the late Daffney

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has thanked fans who helped him raise $15,000 for Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness in honor of Daffney.

The former WWE Champion took to Twitter to share a video where he showcased his gratitude toward the fans. He expressed the importance of being fit mentally and tried to convey a positive message to pull people out of rough patches. In doing so, he also motivated them to do better in life.

In his heartfelt video, Foley also stated that he will continue to raise funds for a variety of good causes.

Check out Mick Foley’s heartfelt video below:

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley A huge THANKS to everyone who helped me raise $15,000 in September for #SuicidePrevention and #MentalHealthAwareness - and to honor the memory of Daffney. A huge THANKS to everyone who helped me raise $15,000 in September for #SuicidePrevention and #MentalHealthAwareness - and to honor the memory of Daffney. https://t.co/fy35RJawcm

The WWE Hall of Famer is regarded as one of the kindest human beings in the history of professional wrestling. There is no doubt about the fact that Foley has a mutual love for his fans, and this video is a shining example of that.

Daffney passed away in September of 2021

Daffney, real name Shannon Claire Spruill, began her professional wrestling career in 1999 under WCW. During her time with the company, she was mostly known for her association with David Flair and Crowbar. Daffney was also the second woman after Madusa to win the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

Prior to WWE's purchase of WCW, Daffney was released by the company due to budget cuts. She then started competing on the independent scene before she signed with TNA.

Earlier this year, Daffney, unfortunately, took her own life. In September, in an Instagram live video, she read a suicide note and asked for her brain to be donated for CTE testing.

Following the circulation of the live video across social media platforms, concerned fans expressed their support for Daffney. However, the following day, Daffney's passing was announced online.

Allan @allan_cheapshot The time Daffney attempted to revive Crowbar and accidentally won the WCW Cruiserweight title. The time Daffney attempted to revive Crowbar and accidentally won the WCW Cruiserweight title. https://t.co/KkMBhJbtg8

Also Read

After her death, the professional wrestling industry showcased its condolences toward Daffney's family and mental health awareness once again became a topic of discussion in the pro wrestling industry.

What do you think about Foley's video? Sound off below.

Dutch Mantell isn't a fan of Charlotte Flair's promo delivery. Find out why here!

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far