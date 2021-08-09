IMPACT Wrestling witnesses steep decline in ratings despite a packed episode 

IMPACT Wrestling witnessed a steep decline in its ratings for last week's episode, with a mere 103,000 viewers tuning into the show, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

The numbers were down 8.8 % from the week before that, where 113,000 viewers watched the episode.

It was also IMPACT Wrestling's least-watched show since the July 1st broadcast, where due to a technical glitch, only 69,000 viewers tuned into the episode. The latest rating drop is all the more concerning, considering IMPACT Wrestling is fresh off Slammiversary 2021, which was largely well-received by fans.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the show registered a rating of 0.04, i.e., 58,000 viewers. Surprisingly though, this was better than last Thursday's show, which garnered only a 0.02% rating in the said demographic, though the overall viewership, as stated above, was down.

The ratings notwithstanding, IMPACT Wrestling put up another strong show for its fans, with the most notable development being Jay White recruiting Chris Bey into the Bullet Club.

Bey received some timely assistance from White to defeat David Finlay, after which Switchblade offered the former X-Division Champion Bullet Club's shirt, signaling his official entry into the stable.

What else went down at last week's IMPACT Wrestling?

Frankie Kazarian wrestled in IMPACT Wrestling for the first time in seven years during last week's main event. Teaming up with Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards, the trio defeated IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers.

Apart from that, former two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire 'N Flava finally broke up after Tasha Steelz turned on Kiera Hogan. This comes on the heels of Hogan announcing her IMPACT Wrestling departure recently.

Plus, former three-time WWE Women's Champion Melina made her IMPACT Wrestling debut, where she was revealed as Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo's challenger at NWA's all-women pay-per-view, EmPowerrr.

Do you think IMPACT Wrestling should be concerned about the dwindling ratings? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John