"It is inevitable" - Mustafa Ali comments on Joe Hendry's TNA World Championship run (Exclusive)

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry has been doing very well with his title run lately. However, Mustafa Ali apparently thinks that he would be better suited to hold the belt than Hendry.

Hendry won the TNA World Championship belt from Nic Nemeth at the Gensis event, in a match that can only be described as spectacular. Since then, he has been defending his title against a number of stars, even proclaiming that he would be willing to face anyone with the belt on the line. Despite that, Mustafa apparently doesn't think he is great.

Speaking in an interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda, Mustafa explained how he should be the one the hold the title.

He said:

"He is doing great business for TNA. I think it's inevitable that TNA is on the precipice of greatness. It is going on to do great things, I don't think Joe is the guy. I don't, I don't. I think he is wonderful. I think he is good, I don't think is great. I am great. So, it is inevitable that the weight of the TNA World Heavyweight Championship's gonna be a little bit too much for his shoulders." [5:48 onwards]

The TNA star also shared some advice for other pro wrestlers

Mustafa apparently believes that the key to reaching the peak of one's potential is to have trust in oneself.

Speaking on the same interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda, Mustafa explained how he had dealt with his release from his previous company.

He stated:

"My message to anyone out there is simply this, 'You have to bet on yourself. You have to.' When I found out I was no longer working with WWE, there was immediate planning. Like 'What can I do in 90 days. How do I launch this thing?' And I think I came away better than the position I was in before, right? I am a testament to, like, the industry is vibrant, it is growing, there is money to be made, you just gotta hustle for it." [4:42 onwards]

It remains to be seen what is next for Mustafa in the coming weeks.

