"It was a mistake" - IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards discusses infamous baseball bat incident 

Once a traditional pro-wrestler, IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards has transitioned into a modern-day hardcore legend since he feuded with Sami Callihan in 2018.

However, a horrifying injury to Edwards stuck out like a sore thumb in their rivalry. Callihan accidentally hit Edwards with a baseball bat on his face instead of slamming it on the chair laid across Edwards's throat on an episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

In an interview with Fightful, the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion admitted that the incident was a 'pretty big mistake'. However, he's thankful the injury didn't create any long-term damage for his career and that he didn't have to miss out on any tapings.

"That was a pretty big mistake, I guess. Or maybe it was on purpose, but mistake that once in happened—I was at the tapings the next day, I had bumps and black and blue, I had a broken face and broken nose, but the fact there was no long term damage, that made things a hell of a lot easier to come back and be able to try to see what we can do with it and turn it into what me and Sami were able to turn it into," said Edwards.

Eddie Edwards also confessed that the injury gave him more 'confidence' and made him more 'comfortable' to try his hand at hardcore wrestling. He said that the incident forced him to grow and evolve into the performer he has become today in IMPACT Wrestling.

"Once my eye didn’t fall out of my head, once that I knew that didn’t happen, it would have been a mistake for that to happen and for me to just come back and have a wrestling match the next time I’m in the ring, you know?" added Edwards. "It was a chance, ‘Alright, let’s try something different.’ If that hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t be who I am today. I wouldn’t have the confidence and be as comfortable as I am doing anything I do now because that forced me to do it and I had no choice but to grow and adapt."

Eddie Edwards seems to be eying Kenny Omega's IMPACT Wrestling World Championship

Soon after AEW Champion Kenny Omega won the IMPACT Wrestling Championship at Rebellion 2021, Eddie Edwards sent out the below tweet.

It's clear that Edwards is unhappy with Omega winning the IMPACT Wrestling Championship and might soon step up to bring the title back to his promotion.

Edwards was also in action at Rebellion 2021, where he teamed up with Chris Sabin, Willie Mack, and James Storm to take on Violent By Design in a losing cause.

Its an honor to receive such high praise from a true wrestlers wrestler

This is real

I wouldnt be able to do what I do today without guys like this

I have always wanted The respect of those I work with and work for

Todays a good day

Truly humbled

Nothin but respect

Thank u https://t.co/Ic1RBonwvC — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) April 21, 2021

