"It really just needs to go" - Matt Cardona advises WWE to remove a popular practice

IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona wants WWE to give more freedom to its performers by getting away with the practice of scripted promos.

Many have been critical of WWE's insistence on its performers speaking pre-written lines on live TV. Fans have argued that it robs away the authenticity and doesn't allow the superstars to express their true selves.

Appearing on the recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Matt Cardona discussed the issue of overtly scripted promos in WWE and explained why the promotion needs to grant freedom to its talent.

Cardona said he was legitimately surprised when AEW and IMPACT Wrestling asked him to express himself during his promos. He explained that the promotions gave him the bullet points to be discussed in the segment and gave him the freedom to craft his lines.

"I wouldn’t be talking to you right now if it wasn’t for WWE. But I think just the, you’ve heard it a million times, the scripted promos. It really just needs to go. You need to let these guys find themselves. You really do. When I went to AEW and Impact, at first I was like ‘wait, I can just kind of say what I want?’ I’m not going to go out there and embarrass the company and embarrass myself. But I know the point I want to get across. They give you a bullet point and go ‘okay, this is the message, this is the general message now say it your own way.’ I feel it should be that way," said Cardona. (H/T - WrestlingInc)

He stated WWE has several talented performers who could shine if the promotion lets them be themselves and speak from their heart.

Matt Cardona cites example of WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin

The IMPACT Wrestling star stated that WWE must trust their talent so that they won't go out and embarrass themselves and the company.

Cardona cited the example of former WWE Champion Stone Cold Steve Austin as someone who became famous by projecting his true self in his promos.

"You need to trust the performer that they’re not going to go out and embarrass you on live TV. I get that. But like, let people get over. Like Stone Cold Steve Austin, drinking the beer, flipping people off, like that was the craziest thing. That was awesome in 97, 98. No one can go out and just start flipping off the crowd now, unless it was in the script," said Cardona.

Matt Cardona's argument is valid here as many younger stars would thrive if the creative gave them leeway to build their characters on live TV.

What do you think about Matt Cardona's assessment of WWE's rigid promo practices? Which stars can benefit from a little more freedom, according to you? Sound off in the comments section below.

