IMPACT Wrestling star Jai Vidal recently shared his thoughts about Gisele Shaw and her feud with Deonna Purrazzo.

Purrazzo and Shaw had previously challenged for the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship in a losing effort that led to their fallout. A few weeks ago, the latter cut a promo calling herself The Black Widow of IMPACT Wrestling, taking credit for the departure of The Virtuosa's former tag team partner, Chelsea Green.

This led to a backstage confrontation between Shaw and Purrazzo. Following this, it was announced by Santino Marella that they would settle their differences in the ring at No Surrender.

In an interview with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vidal denied playing any role in the fallout between Purrazzo and Shaw:

"I am nothing more than Gisele Shaw's executive stylist and content creator. I do nothing more than pick out her beautiful outfits and make sure that her content gets out there and, in turn, gets out there to the world, right?! So, I've done nothing wrong. I'm just over here existing and living life by the side of Gisele Shaw," Jai Vidal said. (03:38 - 04:00)

You can check out the complete interview below:

Deonna Purrazzo had a stern warning on the go-home edition of IMPACT Wrestling

On the final stop of IMPACT Wrestling ahead of No Surrender, Deonna Purrazzo sent an ominous message to Gisele Shaw. She stated that she had a problem with Shaw taking credit for her best friend not being with her.

She further stated that she didn't become the most decorated Knockout by luck but by doing her talking in the ring. She also promised to take revenge at No Surrender by breaking Gisele's arm.

Purrazzo already has a victory over Shaw in a triple-threat match last year where she defended the ROH Women's Championship. However, the odds might not be in The Virtuosa's favor this time as Shaw would have Vidal by her side. It will be interesting to see who walks out as the winner.

