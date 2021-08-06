Jay White breaks silence after the addition of a new member to the Bullet Club

On the latest edition of IMPACT on AXS TV, Jay White officially recruited Chris Bey into the Bullet Club. In the aftermath of the surprising turn of events, White took to Twitter to comment on Bey's addition to the group.

The faction's frontrunner has taken IMPACT Wrestling by storm since making his debut for the promotion and it hasn't taken him too long to find himself some backup.

Here's what Jay White tweeted out after officially recruiting Chris Bey into the Bullet Club:

Through New Japan Pro Wrestling's working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling, Jay White was able to make his debut for the latter promotion at this year's Slammiversary.

At the end of the show, the reigning NEVER Openweight Champion confronted his former New Japan rival and former Bullet Club leader, Kenny Omega. Omega's fellow Elite stablemates Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows also offered White a Too Sweet, which he would obviously go on to reject.

On his IMPACT Wrestling in-ring debut, White and Bey teamed up for a tag team match against The Good Brothers. The Good Brothers ruined White's debut and did not let the Bullet Club leader get his hand raised in his first match for IMPACT Wrestling.

Jay White will face David Finlay at NJPW Resurgence

On August 14th, Jay White will face David Finlay in a huge singles match for White's NEVER Openweight Championship. Switchblade will aim to avenge his loss against Finlay from their clash at the New Japan Cup when the former IWGP Tag Team Champion eliminated White from the tournament.

At Resurgence, NJPW will welcome fans back inside the arenas for the first time on US soil since the beginning of the pandemic. The card will not only feature White in action against Finlay but will also feature the reigning IMPACT Tag Team Champions, The Good Brothers, who will face Jon Moxley and a partner of his choosing.

Hiroshi Tanahashi will also challenge Lance Archer on the night for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Whereas, IMPACT's Moose will be in a Special Singles Match against Tomohiro Ishii.

