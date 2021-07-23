Jay White's potential first match for IMPACT Wrestling announced

Jay White made his first appearance in IMPACT Wrestling as he entered the IMPACT Zone to address The Elite,

He berated the Good Brothers and Kenny Omega, calling them "the guys who are still throwing around too sweets like it's 2013." Switchblade went on to put over his own faction, the Bullet Club.

.@JayWhiteNZ was very happy to remind @KennyOmegamanX of how it went last time they stepped into a ring together. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Mj9NJHObCc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 23, 2021

He was interrupted by the IMPACT Wrestling tag team champions themselves as they fired back at Jay White. Machine Gun Anderson said the Elite are responsible for Jay White becoming a well-known star and White should be thanking them.

White brought up Anderson's loss in the G1 finals in 2012 and the Good Brothers attacked White. Chris Bey made the save as the heels escaped towards the ramp.

Backstage, the enraged champions laid out a challenge to Chris Bey and Jay White for a tag team match for next week's IMPACT Wrestling episode.

It should be noted that it is a non-title match.

Chris Bey joins Jay White's Bullet Club on IMPACT Wrestling

Chris Bey and Jay White

Earlier in the show, Jay White approached Chris Bey after his win over Rohit Raju, offering him a spot in the Bullet Club. Bey declined at first but seemed to mull over it as Jay White walked away after warning Bey that the offer was on the table for a limited time only.

Jay White doing some recruiting...? https://t.co/Q3zFox6B1I — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 23, 2021

Chris Bey didn't take long to reverse his decision as he made the save when the Good Brothers attacked Jay White, accepting the offer in the process.

Elite v Hangman Page

Elite v Jay White and Bey joining BC



the two best storylines in all of wrestling right now pic.twitter.com/FOa4o7sbTL — 𝕄𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 (@melissax1125) July 23, 2021

Chris Bey is one of the most popular stars on IMPACT Wrestling and his entry in the Bullet Club is an exciting development for sure. Assuming Bey and Switchblade accept the match against the Good Brothers, we should be in for a cracker of a debut for Jay White on IMPACT Wrestling. Don't miss it!

