Jazz breaks silence after retiring at IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice

At IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice, former two-time WWE Women's Champion Jazz hung up her wrestling boots after losing to Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo. The bout was a title vs career match.

The bout marked the 48-year-old IMPACT Wrestling star's swansong, and she gave it her all in the final clash. Post-match, she was joined by her tag team partner Jordynne Grace in the ring.

IMPACT Wrestling recently released an exclusive video with Jazz, where she opened up about her loss. Jazz praised Purrazzo, saying the Knockouts Champion was everything she was during her prime.

The former WWE Women's Champion also thanked her kids, family, and fans who have supported her throughout her journey.

"I have had about 40 minutes to think on this... You know... Deonna.. I knew going into this that you were going to be one hell of a great competitor. You're everything that I was. Let me thank my kids, my husband, and all of the fans and... can't do this right now," said an emotional Jazz in the exclusive video.

EXCLUSIVE: We caught up with an emotional @Phenom_Jazz shortly after her loss in the Title vs. Career match against @DeonnaPurrazzo. #ThankYouJazz pic.twitter.com/SHnSpICDok — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 11, 2021

Many fans and stars took to Twitter to applaud Jazz for her career accomplishments and termed her a pioneer of women's wrestling.

Check out some of the tweets dedicated towards the career of the retiring IMPACT Wrestling star.

Rise up, Humans, and pay your respects.. A true Warrior of your Realm falls in battle tonight.. #ThankYouJazz #HardcoreJustice https://t.co/7XrmxdJW7S — Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) April 10, 2021

From ECW, to WWE to IMPACT, put some respect on her name! Thank you @Phenom_Jazz for being a great talent, an inspiration to many and being the legend you are! #ThankYouJazz https://t.co/iFnQekRu4F — Beats, Rhymes & Bodyslams (@brbspodcast) April 10, 2021

One legendary career ended today while another legend has just begun.



An important and historic day in pro wrestling. These women deserve all the love in world #thankyouJazz #hardcorejustice #WrestleMania37 @Phenom_Jazz pic.twitter.com/bVomw80z1S — Pretty Goblin Not Like This (@TenguRey) April 11, 2021

Jazz had a great run in IMPACT Wrestling before retiring

Jazz made her IMPACT Wrestling in late 2020, returning from a short-lived retirement. She quickly joined the ranks of IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts tag team division, where she started teaming up with Jordynne Grace.

Though they were unsuccessful in winning the gold, the momentum generated by Jazz was enough for her to compete for the Knockouts Championship at Hardcore Justice.

Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for this amazing time. So honored to be apart of the Knockouts Division!!! https://t.co/gxdskTPQ5l — Jazz “Female Fighting Phenom” (@Phenom_Jazz) April 11, 2021

Before joining IMPACT Wrestling, Jazz was a mainstay on the indie scene for over a decade. She had two stints with WWE, with the first from 2001-2004 being immensely successful, as she went on to become a two-time WWE Women's Champion.

Her Triple Threat match against Trish Stratus and Lita at WrestleMania 18, where she retained her women's championship, is still fondly remembered by fans. She departed WWE in 2004, only to rejoin in 2006 for a short stint on the rebranded version of ECW.

What do you think about Jazz's IMPACT Wrestling career? Do you think she should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame next year? Sound off the comments section below.