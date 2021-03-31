Jazz puts her career on the line at IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice 

On the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Jazz revealed she's putting her career on the line at IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice. The former two-time WWE Women's Champion will challenge Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo in a title vs. career match at the upcoming event.

The match became official during a backstage segment in which Jazz came looking for Purrazzo but found Tommy Dreamer instead. The former ECW Champion suggested the idea to Jazz, which the latter readily agreed to.

In recent weeks on IMPACT Wrestling, Jazz has steadily transitioned from the tag team division to the Knockouts Championship picture. Last week, she wrestled a match against Purrazzo, with the champion coming up on top thanks to outside shenanigans from Susan.

Jazz is yet another legend Deonna Purrazzo will be squaring off against after her feud with ODB culminated with the champion retaining her title. The stakes in place suggest that Jazz has an outside chance of winning the Knockouts Championship for the first time in her illustrious career.

However, the match could also be a proper send-off for Jazz from the wrestling world. Considering she's 48 and has already revealed her intention to retire in 2021, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the clash at Harcore Justice turns out to be her swansong.

Well what better time then now to kick off 2021 with bang.

Now Excepting Bookings for retirement tour.. — Jazz “Female Fighting Phenom” (@Phenom_Jazz) December 28, 2020

Jazz's IMPACT Wrestling career so far

Debuting for IMPACT Wrestling in November 2020, Jazz formed a tag team with Jordynne Grace and entered the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament. However, the duo were eliminated in the second round and failed to win the titles even in their subsequent attempts.

Jazz and Grace also wrestled each other at IMPACT Wrestling: Genisis, where the latter was able to come up on top after a hard-fought battle. Since then, Jazz has found herself circling the Knockouts Championship.

Do you think Jazz will be able to win the Knockouts Championship at IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice? Sound off in the comments section below.