Joe Hendry lays out his plans in TNA (Exclusive)

Joe Hendry is undoubtedly one of the most talented names in the TNA roster presently. He recently talked about his plans as the Nashville-based promotion's World Champion.

Trained by veterans like Ace Steel and Terry Taylor, Hendry is an absolute treat to watch in the ring. His mic skills are also nothing to scoff at, leading him to becoming a charismatic performer. His talents allowed him to take down Nic Nemeth at TNA Genesis earlier this year, becoming the promotion's World Champion for the first time.

Speaking on an interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge, Joe Hendry talked about how he wanted to be a catalyst for good matches. He talked about wanting to be a fighting champion and how he would love to face challengers from any promotion, also noting the recent appearance of Elijah.

"Whatever is put in front of me, I'll do my absolute best with. And like I say, it's my goal to make myself the type of champion that creates compelling matchups for other people in other companies. For everyone in our locker room, I want this to be an exciting championship title run. So that's why you know, I kinda say I will take on anyone from any company and Elijah showed up." [5:19 onwards]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

TNA star also spoke about his recent WWE appearance

Joe Hendry recently appeared in the Royal Rumble PLE, marking an important moment in his career.

Speaking on the same interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge, Hendry talked about how important the moment was for him. He also stated that the opportunity meant a great deal to him and that he had tremendous support from both TNA and WWE.

"Running down that ramp, it was a moment I will never forget. I was very happy for opportunity. I was excited and what was really cool was that I thought like everyone on both sides, in TNA and WWE were excited for me to have that moment as well. So that was really cool," he said. [1:11 onwards]

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what the TNA star does next.

