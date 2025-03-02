TNA World Champion Joe Hendry recounts his experience at WWE Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

TNA star Joe Hendry had an explosive appearance at WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year. He recently talked about how he perceived the moment.

Joe Hendry is the current face of TNA, and rightfully so. His skills both in the ring and on the mic are engaging to say the least, and it has earned him the right to be the World Champion of the Nashville-based promotion. He appeared at this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match as the 15th entrant and was eventually eliminated by Roman Reigns.

Speaking about his WWE appearance in an interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge, Joe Hendry stated that it was a special memory and one he would not forget. He also said he was grateful for such an opportunity and he felt like he had great support from both WWE and TNA.

"Running down that ramp, it was a moment I will never forget. I was very happy for opportunity. I was excited and what was really cool was that I thought like everyone on both sides, in TNA and WWE were excited for me to have that moment as well. So that was really cool," he said. [1:11 onwards]

TNA star talks about why he didn't win at WWE Royal Rumble

According to Joe Hendry, he would have won the Royal Rumble had Roman Reigns not eliminated him.

Appearing on TNA Impact, Hendry sang some notes with a guitar, talking about his performance at WWE Royal Rumble. He sang about being a surprise entrant and how Sheamus was left astounded. Hendry also added bits about going at it with The Miz and then felt he could have won the 30-man bout had Reigns not eliminated him.

"Joe Hendry was a surprise. And poor Sheamus couldn't believe his eyes. My favorite moment is beating up The Miz, but there's a few others that I don't want to miss. Because it's hard to be humble when you were in the Royal Rumble, and you would have won if it wasn't for Roman Reigns. And if you don't believe me, cross the line if you can't see me, 'cause I'll defend my title every week," sang Joe Hendry.

For now, it remains to be seen what is next for Joe Hendry.

