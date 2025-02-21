Top star claims he would have won the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble if not for Roman Reigns; subtly calls out John Cena

Jey Uso surprisingly won the Men's Royal Rumble this year and is set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, a top star feels he could have had Jey's spot if Roman Reigns didn't cost him.

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made his WWE main roster debut at Royal Rumble 2025. He entered the 30-man match at #15 and had a relatively short stint before being eliminated by The Original Tribal Chief.

On this week's episode of TNA Impact, Hendry recalled his Royal Rumble outing during an in-ring concert and claimed he could have emerged the victor in the multi-man extravaganza if Reigns didn't get in his way. He also referenced John Cena's "You Can't See Me" catchphrase and challenged the WWE icon to a match.

"Joe Hendry was a surprise. And poor Sheamus couldn't believe his eyes. My favorite moment is beating up The Miz, but there's a few others that I don't want to miss. Because it's hard to be humble when you were in the Royal Rumble, and you would have won if it wasn't for Roman Reigns. And if you don't believe me, cross the line if you can't see me, 'cause I'll defend my title every week," sang Joe Hendry.

WWE legend comments on a potential John Cena vs. Joe Hendry match

While speaking on The Aerial Helwani Show recently, Bully Ray said TNA Slammiversary 2025 could be an ideal event for John Cena vs. Joe Hendry.

The former WWE champion feels Cena's inclusion could boost the pay-per-view by attracting more people to the arena.

"Listen, TNA has a huge show [SLAMMIVERSARY] coming up at the UBS Arena in Long Island. That's a big arena. I know that they have it scaled to maybe about 5,000 right now. But if somehow, someway John Cena found his way onto that card against Joe Hendry, they could probably open that whole place up and do 15,000 people," Ray said.

It remains to be seen if The Cenation Leader crosses the forbidden door and faces Joe Hendry for the first time before his retirement.

