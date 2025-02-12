WWE veteran predicts possible venue for John Cena vs. Joe Hendry

Joe Hendry has been quite vocal about wanting to face WWE Superstar John Cena, recently challenging him to a match for the TNA World Title. Meanwhile, Bully Ray shared his insights on a potential venue for this dream showdown between the two wrestlers.

The Prestigious One entered the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match at number 15, while The Franchise Player entered at number 23. Many anticipated a face-off between the two stars in the multi-man contest. However, Hendry was eliminated by Roman Reigns before Cena made his entrance.

During a virtual appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the host asked Bully Ray whether a John Cena vs. Joe Hendry showdown is possible at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The WWE Hall of Famer suggested that a match-up between The Cenation Leader and The Global Hero at TNA's upcoming Slammiversary event could increase attendance at the UBS Arena in Long Island, potentially drawing a crowd of 15,000.

"Listen, TNA has a huge show [SLAMMIVERSARY] coming up at the UBS Arena in Long Island. That's a big arena. I know that they have it scaled to maybe about 5,000 right now. But if somehow, someway John Cena found his way onto that card against Joe Hendry, they could probably open that whole place up and do 15,000 people," Ray said. [From 09:41 - 10:06]

WWE legend Bully Ray comments on John Cena challenging Joe Hendry for the TNA World Title

On the same episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Bubba Ray Dudley discussed the possibility of John Cena challenging Joe Hendry for the TNA World Title. While acknowledging that it was unlikely, the 53-year-old WWE legend argued that such an encounter could majorly benefit the entire wrestling business.

Bully Ray stated that he would wholeheartedly support this unexpected match, as it would inject life into TNA in a surprising and impactful way.

"I think [John] Cena challenging [Joe] Hendry for the [TNA] World Championship could help the health of the entire business. Do I think that's going to happen? No. But, would I be on board if it did happen? Absolutely. Breathing life into TNA that nobody ever thought could possibly happen and that's why I like it. I'm a big fan of shock and awe in the wrestling business and that could be quite shocking," Ray said.

Fans will have to wait and see if a match between Cena and Hendry will materialize before the former WWE Champion retires by the end of this year.

