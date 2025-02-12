John Cena to win his 17th world championship, but not against Cody Rhodes; WWE legend shares shocking possible twist

Elimination Chamber is perhaps the final chance for John Cena to potentially get a chance to head to WrestleMania 41 to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, a WWE legend has shared a shocking twist that suggests otherwise.

WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley believes that John Cena versus Cody Rhodes on The Grandest Stage of them All is what is best for business. But, it is not his dream match for Cena to win his 17th world championship.

After all, it's important to remember that Cena is doing all this so that he can become a record-breaking 17-time world champion. So, instead of facing The American Nightmare, Dudley would like to see him head to TNA and challenge Joe Hendry.

Dudley stated on The Ariel Helwani Show that he is a big fan of shock and awe in pro wrestling, and Cena challenging for the TNA World Championship would do just that. He also believed it could potentially help the health of the entire wrestling business.

"That's why I think Cena challenging Hendry for the world championship could help the health of the entire business. Do I think that's going to happen? No. But, would I be on board if it did happen? Absolutely. Breathing life into TNA that nobody ever thought could possibly happen, and that's why I like it. I'm a big fan of shock and awe in the wrestling business, and that would be quite shocking," said Bubba Ray Dudley.

It certainly would be an exciting twist in Cena's journey to become a record-breaking world champion. But, as always in WWE, only time will tell how his journey ends.

John Cena did not have to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match

John Cena vs. Joe Hendry is a matter of speculation right now. However, it's too early for The Cenation Leader to worry about that. After all, as mentioned earlier, he now looks towards the Elimination Chamber, the match he did not have to qualify for.

That's right, unlike the rest of the competitors in the match, Cena did not go through a qualifier. He just called his shot, and seeing as this is his "retirement tour," WWE has handed him a place in the Chamber. This has rubbed a few superstars the wrong way, including CM Punk. But, at this point, the stars are more concerned about their road to WrestleMania.

All eyes will be on the Elimination Chamber, where some fans hope to see Cena book his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

