John Cena called out for world title match outside WWE; recently-crowned champion lays out massive challenge

The John Cena retirement tour is underway, and everyone is excited. This includes a recently crowned champion who has called him out for a massive world title match outside WWE.

The champion in question is the newest TNA World Champion, Joe Hendry. The 36-year-old won the title by beating one of Cena's former WWE rivals, Nic Nemeth, FKA Dolph Ziggler at TNA Genesis 2025.

Following his victory, Hendry spoke to Busted Open Radio about The Leader of the Cenation's role in his wrestling career. He recalled how he couldn't make it to a show once and how Cena held up a meet-and-greet and used his friend's phone to talk to him for five minutes.

He revealed the 47-year-old was the first wrestler he had ever spoken to. With that in mind, he wants to finish the story. So, he challenged Cena, putting his TNA World Championship on the line.

“When I was 15 years old, I couldn't make a show. My friend went to a meet and greet and he says, 'Hey my friend Joe's a big fan.' He couldn't come, would you call him? And John Cena held up the meet and greet, phoned me from my friend's phone and talked to me for 5 minutes. He was the first wrestler I ever spoke to, and to me, I feel that's the story I need to finish, facing John Cena, and why not let's do it for this championship?” said Joe Hendry. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It certainly would be an incredible match to witness. But now, it's on Cena to answer the challenge.

John Cena will be entering the Royal Rumble 2025

Whether John Cena takes Joe Hendry up on his offer remains to be seen. However, the 16-time world champion is gunning for another world championship opportunity, preferably at WrestleMania 41. So, with that in mind, he has declared for the Royal Rumble 2025.

Cena came out at RAW's premiere on Netflix and addressed the WWE Universe. He first duped the fans by claiming there was no chance of him going after a record-breaking 17th world title. But, after doing some quick math, he realized he could do it if he won the Royal Rumble.

Everyone will wait for Cena's music to hit on February 2, 2025. It will be a huge night, as fans hope to see The Leader of the Cenation be the last man standing.

