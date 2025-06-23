Joe Hendry opens up on locker room atmosphere in TNA (Exclusive)

Joe Hendry is considered to be one of the most charismatic stars in TNA, and for good reason. He recently talked about what the situation in the locker room was like after the World title changed hands.

Joe was able to painstakingly climb his way to the top twice before winning the company's World Championship from Nic Nemeth, doing so in a rematch after losing the first time around. The title win had cemented his status as a top player in the company. However, his feud with Trick Williams later on led to him losing the belt, ending his reign at 126 days.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda, Joe Hendry talked about how the atmosphere in the locker room had changed to that of uncertainty, and how he believed that he would be the one to take the title back from Williams.

Trending

"I would say has been extremely positive until Trick Williams dethroned me for the TNA World Championship. So there is an air of uncertainty right now. Someone has to get the championship back into the hands of TNA, and I believe it is me." [1:38 onwards]

You can check out the full story here:

Steve Maclin had also talked about having a non-TNA champion

According to Steve Maclin, Joe Hendry losing the World Championship to Trick Williams was a big letdown for the company.

Speaking in another exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda, the International Champion is not quite happy to have the World Title around Trick Williams' waist.

"I don't think it's a conflict. It's just we have a non-TNA World Champion, and it's a big letdown granted on Joe's end. It's not about all the song and dance. You can make all the songs you want but when it comes down to defending a title, it's whether you are gonna put up or shut up. And I think I deliver that every time I am out there." [3:40 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the World Championship and who will be the one to take the belt back from Trick Williams.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More