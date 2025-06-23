Joe Hendry opens up on locker room atmosphere in TNA (Exclusive)

Joe Hendry is considered to be one of the most charismatic stars in TNA, and for good reason. He recently talked about what the situation in the locker room was like after the World title changed hands.
Joe was able to painstakingly climb his way to the top twice before winning the company's World Championship from Nic Nemeth, doing so in a rematch after losing the first time around. The title win had cemented his status as a top player in the company. However, his feud with Trick Williams later on led to him losing the belt, ending his reign at 126 days.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda, Joe Hendry talked about how the atmosphere in the locker room had changed to that of uncertainty, and how he believed that he would be the one to take the title back from Williams.
"I would say has been extremely positive until Trick Williams dethroned me for the TNA World Championship. So there is an air of uncertainty right now. Someone has to get the championship back into the hands of TNA, and I believe it is me." [1:38 onwards]
You can check out the full story here:
Steve Maclin had also talked about having a non-TNA champion
According to Steve Maclin, Joe Hendry losing the World Championship to Trick Williams was a big letdown for the company.
Speaking in another exclusive interview with Kevin Kellam for Sportskeeda, the International Champion is not quite happy to have the World Title around Trick Williams' waist.
"I don't think it's a conflict. It's just we have a non-TNA World Champion, and it's a big letdown granted on Joe's end. It's not about all the song and dance. You can make all the songs you want but when it comes down to defending a title, it's whether you are gonna put up or shut up. And I think I deliver that every time I am out there." [3:40 onwards]
As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for the World Championship and who will be the one to take the belt back from Trick Williams.
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video