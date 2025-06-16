Steve Maclin shares honest thoughts about Trick Williams holding the TNA World Championship (Exclusive)

The TNA World Championship belt is around the waist of Trick Williams at this point, which has raised some questions about the title's future. According to Steve Maclin, it is regrettable that someone not signed to the company is currently holding the top gold.

Ad

Trick Williams took the belt from Joe Hendry after a gruelling fight, and has since kept a tight hold on it. According to the current TNA International Champion Steve Maclin, this is not something that should be the norm, and he appears to be anxious to 'hold the line' in the company, so to speak.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Steve talked about how he acted in the ring, and shared his thoughts on Trick Williams holding the belt.

Ad

Trending

"I don't think it's a conflict. It's just we have a non-TNA World Champion, and it's a big letdown granted on Joe's end. It's not about all the song and dance. You can make all the songs you want but when it comes down to defending a title, it's whether you are gonna put up or shut up. And I think I deliver that everytime I am out there." [3:40 onwards]

Ad

The inaugural TNA International Champion made it clear that he was going to be the guardian of the company's roster.

"Like I have been saying for the past few weeks, I am the one that's holding the line in TNA now. You wanna cross it? (...) Just know who's standing on that line if you wanna cross that line and who's holding it." [4:04 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The TNA star also talked about Slammiversary

According to Steve Maclin, their goal for Slammiversary is to simply sell the venue out, at the UBS arena.

On the same interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the veteran star explained how the locker room spirits were higher than ever before. He said:

"Selling that place out. We wanna fill all those seats out with a bunch of a**es and have TNA be the biggest, have the biggest show of the year. That's the goal. The buzz right now around TNA especially with the announcements of us being in the North East. With Rhode Island just being announced, we are in Pittsburgh next week, it's just, it's gonna be good to be back in the North East, especially being a kid that grew up in New Jersey, being in that North East area." [0:59 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ad

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for Steve Maclin.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More