Steve Maclin opens up on TNA's goals for Slammiversary 2025 (Exclusive)

TNA Slammiversary is just around the corner, which has caused a noticeable buzz in the pro wrestling industry. International Champion Steve Maclin was recently asked about what the locker room plans to achieve this year with the PPV, for which he had an interesting answer.

Steve Maclin is just one of the many talented stars on the brand's roster and is committed to furthering the company's popularity. With Slammiversary being one of the biggest events for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, Maclin is certainly planning to fire on all cylinders to make sure it is a success.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 38-year old star talked about how they plan to sell out the UBS arena for the show. He also said he was very happy to be going back to the North East as he had grown up in those parts:

"Selling that place out. We wanna fill all those seats out with a bunch of a**es and have TNA be the biggest, have the biggest show of the year. That's the goal. The buzz right now around TNA especially with the announcements of us being in the North East. With Rhode Island just being announced, we are in Pittsburgh next week, it's just, it's gonna be good to be back in the North East, especially being a kid that grew up in New Jersey, being in that North East area." [0:59 onwards]

Check out his comments in the video below:

TNA star had previously teamed up with the Rascalz

Steve Maclin has had a rollercoaster of a run in TNA, having even teamed up with the Rascalz at one point. According to him, the duo of Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz reminded him of a younger version of himself.

Speaking in another interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 38-year-old star stated that Trey and Zachary were insanely talented, albeit lacking a little discipline:

"Yeah, I see the little, arrogant, dumb kid that I once was when I first stepped foot in the Marine Corps and just being a little pain in the butt. They are the Rascalz, so they do live up to the name. They're so talented, both of them, Trey and Zach. For what they can do in and out of the ring, through the air, they're just so versatile with what they do. But they lack a little discipline, so I think that's why I'm there and I think that's what makes this work a little bit." [11:14-11:44]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Maclin down the line.

