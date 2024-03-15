Steve Maclin on his union with The Rascalz: "They lack a little bit of discipline" (Exclusive)

Back in February, Steve Maclin and The Rascalz began working together when Nic Nemeth defeated Zachary Wentz in singles action. Since then, the trio have attacked Nemeth, 'Speedball' Mike Bailey, and Trent Seven a handful of times.

While this trio has only just formed, it's a unit that fans are excited about. Speaking with our own Riju Dasgupta, Steve Maclin explained what he saw in Trey Miguel and Zach Wentz, stating that he saw a little bit of his younger self in them.

"Yeah, I see the little, arrogant, dumb kid that I once was when I first stepped foot in the Marine Corps and just being a little pain in the butt. They are The Rascalz, so they do live up to the name. They're so talented, both of them, Trey and Zach. For what they can do in and out of the ring, through the air, they're just so versatile with what they do. But they lack a little discipline, so I think that's why I'm there and I think that's what makes this work a little bit." [11:14-11:44]

At Sacrifice, Maclin didn't accompany The Rascalz to the ring where they lost to Speedball Mountain, Mike Bailey and Trent Seven, on the kick-off. Maclin said he let them go out on their own because of his faith in them as a unit.

"I know they didn't like the fact that I left them at Sacrifice to go do the job on their own. But I had full faith in them as a tag team and former tag champions in TNA that they could get the job done. Obviously, that night, the three of us didn't get the job done on our own. So we're back to the drawing board a little bit this Thursday in a six-man against Nemeth and Speedball Mountain." [11:46-12:02]

If Steve Maclin and The Rascalz can get back on track with a win this week, we may see them take over all of TNA in a matter of months.

Steve Maclin aligned with The Rascalz over a mutual hatred of Nic Nemeth

Back on the February 1st edition of TNA IMPACT, Nic Nemeth defeated Zachary Wentz in his debut match with the promotion. Trey Miguel attempted to attack him after the fact, leading to the former X-Division Champion earning a Danger Zone for his troubles.

Steve Maclin would then get the better of Nemeth, laying him out and forming an unexpected alliance with The Rascalz. Backstage, Maclin reiterated his claims of Nemeth being a phony while stating the combination of himself and the former TNA World Tag Team Champions felt natural.

While their matches at Sacrifice didn't go as planned, this trio is one to watch in 2024. Aggressive wrestlers who are looking to get back to the top by any means necessary. It could mean trouble for everyone in TNA, including The System, who hold both the TNA World Heavyweight Titles as well as the TNA Tag Team Titles.