Nic Nemeth shocked the wrestling world when he showed up at the end of TNA Wrestling's Hard to Kill pay-per-view, confronting Moose.

Following his equally shocking release from WWE, Nemeth's first match was against Zachary Wentz on an episode of TNA IMPACT! in January 2024. The man formerly known as Dolph Ziggler has since gone on to win the IWGP Global Heavyweight Title from David Finlay in NJPW.

Speaking exclusively to Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling, TNA Wrestling legend Frankie Kazarian addressed the game-changing signing of Nic Nemeth:

"The day I found out he was going to be available, I immediately called management and said we need him here. Couple of us did. He's a guy I've known for a long time. Never had the opportunity to wrestle him." (5:25 onwards)

Kazarian went on to detail how Nemeth and he had similar career paths that have led them to where they are now:

"Him and I have both been put in similar boxes in our careers in terms of being overlooked or underrated. Though he's had an amazing career, and I think I've done okay myself. Definitely a guy I'm looking forward to getting in the ring with." (5:44 onwards)

Nic Nemeth was released from WWE in September 2023 and has since gone on to wrestle for various other major wrestling promotions like TNA, NJPW, GCW, and more.

Frankie Kazarian teases possible Nic Nemeth showdown in TNA Wrestling

Later in the same interview, Kazarian mentioned that he was a fan of Nic Nemeth and detailed how he'd love to throw down with the former WWE star in TNA Wrestling:

"Nic's a guy that I've really admired what he does inside of wrestling for a long time. People talk about dream matches. I don't like that word, but certainly a guy I'd be very interested [in wrestling]."

Although Nemeth hasn't challenged for any title since his TNA debut, it may only be a matter of time before they pay off his blockbuster confrontation with Moose.

