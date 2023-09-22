All 21 WWE Superstars who were released on September 21st, 2023

September 21, 2023, was an unfortunate day for WWE fans and wrestlers as several superstars were announced to be released from the company due to possible budget cuts.

This indeed shocked many, as the Stamford-based promotion was just bought by Endeavor and landed a reportedly billion-dollar deal with USA Network. This list will look at the unfortunate superstars who were released by WWE on September 21, 2023.

#1. Mustafa Ali was the first release from WWE's budget cuts

Mustafa Ali's release shocked many fans and even made some people wonder if it was a part of the storyline. He was booked to face Dominik Mysterio for the upcoming NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event, but plans seem to have changed.

The 37-year-old joined WWE in 2016 and spent some time in the cruiserweight division before forming Retribution. Although he did not win any gold, he competed for the United States and Intercontinental Championship.

#2. Emma was released after getting rehired by Triple H in less than a year

Emma was one of the rehired superstars Triple H brought back when he took over as WWE's Chief Content Officer. Unfortunately, she was not utilized after her second run. She teamed up with her real-life partner, Riddick Moss, and briefly with Tegan Nox.

After the company announced that they would return to Australia for next year's Elimination Chamber event, fans were hopeful to see Emma in action after she tweeted about the event. Unfortunately, she later revealed that she was released from the company.

Tenille Dashwood, popularly known by her in-ring name Emma, began her WWE journey in 2011 and debuted in the main roster in 2016, but she was released the following year.

#3. Aliyah has been out of action for a while

Aliyah is one of the stars who was not frequently seen by the fans before her release from the Stamford-based promotion. She last competed on the September 12, 2022, episode of RAW, where she and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship.

She has hinted at a possible return since, even revealing a gear prepared for last year's Women's Money in the Bank. Unfortunately, she was released from the company without any appearances in 2023.

#4. Rick Boogs was also released by WWE

Fans saw less of Rick Boogs after his injury at WrestleMania 38. He returned earlier this year as Shinsuke Nakamura's notable partner and did not have the most successful run in the company.

Fans last saw him in action during a Battle Royal on this year's SummerSlam, which LA Knight won. The 35-year-old has been working with the Stamford-based promotion since 2017.

#5. Elias was released after an entertaining gimmick

Elias began his WWE career in 2014 and debuted on the main roster in 2017. He was a fantastic heel and was involved with numerous feuds, but one that struck out the most was the introduction of his 'brother' Ezekiel.

His last match was on the May 15, 2023, edition of Monday Night RAW in a Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Mustafa Ali won this bout.

#6. Riddick Moss was released moments after his real-life partner Emma

Riddick Moss, also known as Madcap Moss, began wrestling in WWE in 2014. He debuted in the main roster in 2021 and had a memorable feud with Happy Corbin, wherein he garnered fans.

After his real-life partner, Emma returned to the company, the duo briefly feuded with Karrion Kross and Scarlett. While the latter couple remains in the company, Moss and Emma do not.

#7. Top Dolla is the only released member from Hit Row

Top Dolla is also one of the re-hires of Triple H, alongside the rest of Hit Row with B-Fab and Ashante Adonis. Born Anthony Joseph Francis, he signed with WWE in 2020 after spending time in the NFL. Hit Row was released in November 2021.

The group returned in August 2022 without Swerve Scott, who already signed with AEW. Unfortunately for the 33-year-old, he was released once again from the company. It remains to be seen if the rest of Hit Row will follow his path or if something interesting will happen with them in the company now.

#8. Shelton Benjamin is one of the big releases today

Shelton Benjamin is one of the most prominent names released on September 21, 2023. Many fans were shocked about his departure as he is one of the longest-performing stars in the company, and he also thrived as a tag team and singles star.

Shelton became a WWE Superstar in 2000 before initially departing in 2010. After joining The Hurt Business, he returned in 2017 and became another successful group member in 2020.

During his tenure, Benjamin captured the United States Title once, the Intercontinental Championship twice, and the RAW Tag Team Championship three times.

#9. Many fans were shocked by Dolph Ziggler's release

Dolph Ziggler was one of the biggest stars released from WWE. He was associated with the company for almost two decades. Even as a heel or a face, fans continued to admire The Show-Off for his incredible in-ring and promo skills.

Despite being a constant fan favorite, the Stamford-based promotion has not been quite fair with his booking. Regardless, he continues to deliver excellent matches and puts on the best performances for whatever show he performs in.

#10 and #11. The remaining members of Maximum Male Models are released

Maximum Male Models was initially composed of Mace, Mansoor, and Maxxine Dupri. The on-screen siblings have since moved on from the stable, with Maxxine being a part of Alpha Academy while Max returned to be with LA Knight.

Fans expected Mace and Mansoor would also begin a feud with Maxxine after their absence or even a new gimmick. Unfortunately, they were released from the Stamford-based promotion.

#12. Quincy Elliott was released from WWE after his absence from live programming

Quincy Elliot is a NXT Superstar whom fans have also not seen for a while in the company. He signed in 2021 and debuted on the March 25, 2022, episode of Level Up against Joe Gacy. He previously stated that his absence was due to an injury, but he was medically cleared in December last year but has not wrestled on weekly television.

#13. Dana Brooke was released after being used as an enhancement talent

Dana Brooke had an up-and-down run in WWE. She began her journey in the company in 2013 and debuted on the main roster in 2016. She teamed up with Emma, Charlotte Flair, Apollo Crews, Titus O'Neil, and more.

In recent years, she has been more involved with the 24/7 Championship, where she captured the title 15 times. She was released from the Stamford-based promotion after a decade.

#14. Shanky was released after performing in his home country

Shanky began his WWE career in 2020 and, before his absence, was involved with Jinder Mahal before the latter joined Indus Sher. Fans last saw Shanky in action for the 2023 Superstar Spectacle, where he fell short against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

#15. Bryson Montana was released more than a year after his signing

Bryson Montana began his WWE NXT journey in May 2022 on an episode of Level Up, where he unsuccessfully challenged Javier Bernal. However, he was not used much on live programming this year.

His last on-screen match was on June 6, 2023, against Boa on Level Up. His latest match in the company was on a NXT live event on July 7, 2023.

#16. Yulisa Leon was released from WWE after one match at WWE SmackDown

Yulisa Leon began her physical tests in 2019, but she signed a WWE contract in February 2021. She debuted in October for 205 Live and teamed up with Katrina Cortez. In September last year, she suffered a torn ACL, which put her out of action for a while.

In May 2023, she returned to action for an episode of SmackDown with Valentine Feroz, where Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defeated them. However, her departure may not shock some, as it was reported that she recently requested a release.

#17. Kevin Ventura-Cortes was released after one match

Kevin Ventura-Cortez signed with WWE in 2022 as one of their Performance Center recruits. However, he only had one match in his run, which took place on the May 29, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. He and Javier Bernal were unable to defeat Sanga and Veer.

#18. Brooklyn Barlow only had one televised NXT match

Brooklyn Barlow debuted on Level Up on its March 8, 2022, episode where Ivy Nile defeated her. Her only televised match occurred in June, where she competed in a Battle Royal to determine the number one contender for the Women's Championship.

#19. Alexis Gray has not wrestled before her release

Alexis Gray was part of the 2023 Performance Center rookie class. Before going to the Stamford-based promotion, she represented the Bahamas National Team as their sprinter. Despite being unable to showcase her wrestling skills in WWE, she will continue in the sport.

#20. Dabba-Kato has been with WWE since 2016

Dabba-Kato has been with the company since 2016, after finishing his football career where he played for the Minnesota Vikings. While being in the Stamford-based promotion, he was involved with Lio Rish and Apollo Crews. He debuted under the RAW brand in 2020 and became known as Commander Azeez in NXT.

#21. Daniel McArthur was released before performing in the ring

Daniel McArthur was a four-time NCAA All-American Field Champion from the University of North Carolina before his time in the Stamford-based promotion. He was signed in 2022 after the SummerSlam tryouts. Unfortunately, he could not perform inside the ring before he was released.

Which superstar was the most shocking release from WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!

