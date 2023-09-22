6 ft 9 inch giant has been released from WWE - Reports

The WWE roster cuts continue as Dabba-Kato is the latest name to be released from his contract, as per Fightful.

The former football player joined WWE in 2016 and was considered a top 'special attraction' in the making due to his mind-boggling size. He made his NXT debut under his real name, Babatunde, and briefly accompanied Lio Rush during his early days on the main roster.

He was given the Dabba-Kato moniker when RAW Underground was introduced, as he was portrayed as one of the destroyers of Shane McMahon's new initiative.

The giant underwent another character repackaging as he was paired up with Apollo Crews and called "Commander Azeez." He arguably had his best run alongside Apollo, whom he eventually attacked at NXT Vengeance Day, subsequently going back to being known as "Dabba-Kato."

The 35-year-old superstar's last match happened on the September 5th episode of NXT, where he lost to Tyler Bate in singles competition. While Dabba-Kato hasn't outrightly confirmed his release, the Nigerian-Polish wrestler put out an interesting post on Instagram and mentioned WWE's merger with TKO.

Kato's message clearly hints that he is done with the promotion and, given his physical presence, could get a lot of interest in the free agent market.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to wish Dabba-Kato all the very best in his future endeavors.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star