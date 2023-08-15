Former Champion continues to fire shots at WWE after almost a year of absence 

WWE SmackDown takes place live from Toronto this Friday night, and ahead of the show, Aliyah Tweeted out to make it clear that she will be in attendance.

The former Tag Team Champion has already landed in Canada, and many fans were under the impression that this was ahead of her return on SmackDown. When asked by a fan if she would be part of the show, Aliyah had quite the response, once again firing shots at WWE given that she has been on hiatus for eleven months.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Aliyah last wrestled back in September 2022, when she lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai whilst also suffering an injury.

The former Champion has since been quite outspoken about her time on the sidelines, going as far as to Tweet a poll a few weeks ago where she asked the WWE Universe if they believed she would return before September 12th or enjoy a year on the sidelines.

Could Aliyah make her return on WWE SmackDown?

Aliyah has seemingly made the trip to Toronto, Canada, for a reason, either she wants to watch Edge's match against Sheamus live, or there is a plan in place for her to make her return to the company.

Aliyah's former tag team partner Raquel Rodriguez has been able to move on and win the Championships again with Liv Morgan since her injury, and it could be time for Aliyah herself to move on and enter a new storyline on the blue brand.

SmackDown would be the perfect place, with Payback only a few weeks away, if she was hoping to step back into the mix.

Do you think Aliyah could be set to make her return this week on Friday night SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here