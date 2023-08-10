Current WWE tag team possibly getting new gimmick - Reports

A current WWE tag team might be getting repackaged months after their last match together.

Maximum Male Models have been stuck in limbo ever since Maxxine Dupri left them to join Alpha Academy. Their last televised match as a team was on the March 6 edition of Main Event, losing to Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows.

The duo of ma.çé and mån.sôör remained on Raw after the WWE Draft. They also participated in the WWE Intercontinental Title #1 Contendership Battle Royal back in May. There were rumors back then that they were getting a new gimmick, but nothing has changed thus far.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, there were discussions during SummerSlam weekend within the company about the possibility of repackaging Maximum Male Models. Some fans have even suggested sending ma.çé and mån.sôör back to NXT.

I thought they were good as is. Very entertaining duo There was internal discussion of repackaging them a couple months back that picked up again this weekend when I talked to people in Detroit.I thought they were good as is. Very entertaining duo twitter.com/WrestlingHumbl…

Maximum Male Models was originally managed by Max Dupri before he reverted back to his LA Knight persona. Their last match as a team was back in April at a house show in Paris, France.

WWE had high hopes for Maximum Male Models

Maximum Male Models were a project of Vince McMahon when he was still in charge of the creative team. But after McMahon abruptly retired last year, the tag team has not made a lot of progress despite having a lot of fans backstage.

WRKD Wrestling reported back in May that ma.çé and mån.sôör were getting over backstage at live events. There was some hope that they could gain popularity with the live event crowd naturally, which could have translated into their work on television.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling pic.twitter.com/G5FIsSDdvp While they haven’t wrestled on TV in months, the Maximum Male Models (@MACEtheWRESTLER/@suavemansoor) have gotten a positive response backstage during house events, with those behind the scenes hoping that the team’s character work picks up steam with the live crowds. #WWERaw

However, the team has not wrestled since the end of April. Whatever momentum they had from live events is now likely gone, and repackaging them might not be the worst idea.

