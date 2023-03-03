28-year-old WWE Superstar returns and wrestles for the first time in 2023

WWE's NXT is currently focused on creating the superstars of tomorrow under their brand after the beloved Black and Gold brand was rebooted almost two years ago. Recently, Quincy Elliott returned to the ring and wrestled for the first time in 2023.

Last year, the company rebooted NXT 2.0 after the arrival of the new regime. However, WWE continues to follow the new tradition of creating superstars under their own banner and reducing the intake of independent talent from across the globe.

Quincy Elliott started getting featured on NXT as the ''Super Diva.'' However, the company stopped using him on weekly television and fans were wondering when Elliott would return to action. According to PWInsider, the Super Diva returned to the recent tapings of NXT LVL Up.

In his return, he defeated SCRYPTS on NXT LVP Up. Last year, there were allegations made towards Elliott of being transphobic, which were later shot down by the Super Diva himself.

Quincy Elliott once hosted WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

Last year, Quincy Elliott began working for the newly rebooted developmental brand and was a staple on WWE NXT LVL Up. After generating buzz around his persona, he began appearing on the main show.

After making several appearances in backstage segments, Elliott finally made his debut on NXT by defeating an enhancement talent. Later, he feuded with Xyon Quinn.

After defeating Quinn, he got a chance to host Halloween Havoc 2022. He hosted the show with a returning Shotzi Blackheart. However, she was interrupted by Lash Legend. Shotzi dropped Lash with a vicious DDT.

Later, Elliott went back to NXT LVL Up and wrestled for a while before taking a hiatus. It will be interesting to see if the Super Diva gets another shot by appearing on NXT TV.

What are your thoughts on Quincy Elliott? Sound off in the comment section below.

Did a WWE legend just take a shot at Sami Zayn's physique right here?

Poll : 0 votes