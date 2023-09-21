33-year-old released star jokes about how he found out that he was released

Today marks an unfortunate day in wrestling as stars from WWE are being released. One of the stars that was shown the door earlier today was Riddick Moss. He took to his social media handle to joke about how he found out.

Riddick Moss wrestled on SmackDown for the majority of his career in WWE. One of his major feuds was against Baron Corbin, who he managed to beat along with two other stars to qualify for the Money In The Bank Ladder Match last year. A major highlight of his career was winning the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2022.

Unfortunately for Riddick Moss, he was released from WWE earlier today among other stars. He took to Twitter, replying to a post about his release and expressing surprise that it was confirmed and reported even though he did not answer his phone.

Riddick Moss on Twitter

It seems like the star was joking about finding out this way because the Fightful later confirmed that they report releases only after the talent is told about it.

